Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target Increased to C$100.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$91.00 to C$100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AEM has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cormark cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a buy rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$93.50 to C$95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of TSE AEM opened at C$85.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$43.25 and a 12-month high of C$86.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$64.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$73.42.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$994.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.6600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$62.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 70,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,368,811.20. Also, Director Sean Boyd purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$69.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$348,186.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,329,276.07. Insiders purchased a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $547,532 over the last 90 days.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.