AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

AIQUY has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

OTCMKTS:AIQUY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.23. The stock had a trading volume of 46,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,774. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average is $26.94. The stock has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIQUY. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 199,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 39,528 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 104,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

