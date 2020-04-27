Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Akazoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Akazoo in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Akazoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Akazoo in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Iberiabank Corp acquired a new stake in Akazoo during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Akazoo by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akazoo during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akazoo in the 4th quarter worth $284,000. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SONG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 22,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,105. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.70. Akazoo has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $7.49.

About Akazoo

Akazoo SA operates as an on-demand music streaming subscription company. It directly licenses music from various labels and provides online and offline listening platforms, social media integration, and a AI-driven new music recommendation engine. The company provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline streaming access to a catalog of approximately 45 million songs on a commercial-free basis.

