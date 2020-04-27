Alamos Gold (AGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Alamos Gold to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Alamos Gold to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $8.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

AGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.11.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

