Alfa Financial Software’s (ALFA) Sell Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 65 ($0.86) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 16.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ALFA. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a report on Friday, January 10th.

LON ALFA traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Monday, hitting GBX 78.20 ($1.03). 137,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,970. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 74.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 90.89. Alfa Financial Software has a 52 week low of GBX 51.90 ($0.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 152 ($2.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $234.60 million and a PE ratio of 15.04.

Alfa Financial Software Company Profile

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

