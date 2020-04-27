Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.1% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $16,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

NYSE:BABA traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $204.90. 510,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,367,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.57. The firm has a market cap of $519.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

