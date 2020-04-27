Align Technology (ALGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Align Technology has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.19-1.28 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $1.19-$1.28 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Align Technology to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $191.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.99. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $334.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.83.

In other Align Technology news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $383,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,169.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

