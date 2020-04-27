Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Oppenheimer

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 78.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $107.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Compass Point raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.69.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $40.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day moving average is $91.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.32. Alliance Data Systems has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $161.49.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($3.77). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, Director Kenneth R. Jensen acquired 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $182,656.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 748,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,622,662.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharen J. Turney acquired 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.16 per share, for a total transaction of $52,026.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,568.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,355 shares of company stock worth $302,483 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADS. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.