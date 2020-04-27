Allianz (FRA:ALV) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Allianz (FRA:ALV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALV. Nord/LB set a €252.00 ($293.02) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €235.00 ($273.26) price target on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €255.00 ($296.51) price target on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €214.00 ($248.84) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €232.00 ($269.77) price target on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Allianz presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €222.60 ($258.84).

ALV traded up €4.00 ($4.65) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €159.76 ($185.77). 1,401,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €157.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is €203.42. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a one year high of €206.80 ($240.47).

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

