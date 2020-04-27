Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE) and Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ: AESE) is one of 44 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Allied Esports Entertainment to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Allied Esports Entertainment alerts:

Allied Esports Entertainment has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Esports Entertainment’s competitors have a beta of 0.34, indicating that their average stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Esports Entertainment $26.07 million -$16.74 million -2.28 Allied Esports Entertainment Competitors $310.96 million -$116.81 million 16.58

Allied Esports Entertainment’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Allied Esports Entertainment. Allied Esports Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Esports Entertainment N/A -38.49% -9.30% Allied Esports Entertainment Competitors -27.47% -48.90% -9.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.6% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 71.8% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Allied Esports Entertainment and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00 Allied Esports Entertainment Competitors 77 124 107 2 2.11

Allied Esports Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 138.10%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 42.30%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Allied Esports Entertainment beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.