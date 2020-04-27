Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1375 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of AP.UN stock opened at C$42.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$44.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$51.84. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of C$31.49 and a 52-week high of C$60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a PE ratio of 7.56.

Several research firms have recently commented on AP.UN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$58.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$57.50 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.50.

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Senior Officer Thomas Gerard Burns sold 85,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.34, for a total value of C$4,985,952.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,707,642.08. Also, Director Michael R. Emory sold 154,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.84, for a total transaction of C$8,946,073.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 897,280 shares in the company, valued at C$51,897,777.92. Insiders have acquired a total of 342 shares of company stock valued at $16,989 in the last three months.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

