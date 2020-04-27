Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Trust Co. of Vermont’s 5th Largest Position

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.1% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $15,411,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,540.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,279.31 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,190.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1,317.39. The company has a market capitalization of $879.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

