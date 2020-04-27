Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.0% of Smith Salley & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $333,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,340,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $15,411,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,279.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,190.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,317.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $879.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,540.86.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

