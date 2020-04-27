Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $2,325,502,000. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 24.5% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 224,907 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,167,000 after purchasing an additional 218,275 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,362,886,000 after buying an additional 211,618 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,152,433,000 after purchasing an additional 179,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,283.17. 66,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,190.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,317.39. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,540.86.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $565,378.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

