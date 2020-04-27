Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 89.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 248 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,337,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,798,732,000 after acquiring an additional 22,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,254,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,676,066,000 after purchasing an additional 91,374 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,896,820,000 after purchasing an additional 69,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,979,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,983,764,000 after acquiring an additional 19,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG stock opened at $1,279.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $879.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,190.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,317.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,540.86.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.