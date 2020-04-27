Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Raised by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.8% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,276.60 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,186.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1,315.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $877.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Independent Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,375.00 price target (down from $1,625.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,471.37.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

