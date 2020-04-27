Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $88.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $202.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alteryx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alteryx to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $97.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.27.

AYX opened at $112.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.17, a PEG ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.41. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $75.17 and a 1-year high of $160.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $156.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. Alteryx had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.63, for a total transaction of $626,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $680,126.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 479,025 shares of company stock valued at $66,901,332 over the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,387,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alteryx by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Alteryx by 371.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

