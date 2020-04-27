Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

AWCMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alumina from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Macquarie raised shares of Alumina from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alumina from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AWCMY traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $3.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.89. Alumina has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $6.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.58.

About Alumina

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

