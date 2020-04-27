Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $2,800.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $2,400.00 to $2,800.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s current price.

AMZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,399.55.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,410.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,996.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,890.06. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,461.00. The company has a market cap of $1,201.54 billion, a PE ratio of 104.75, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 27.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $623,193,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 345.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $173,202,000 after acquiring an additional 325,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

