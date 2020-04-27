Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMZN. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,450.00 target price (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Aegis increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,406.82.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,410.22 on Monday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,461.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1,201.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.75, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,996.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,890.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 27.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $261,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 106.7% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.9% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,385 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $994,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 29.8% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 8,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

