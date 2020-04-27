AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 82.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,441 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UHAL. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in AMERCO by 3,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in AMERCO by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

UHAL opened at $252.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.73. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $222.34 and a 12-month high of $426.50.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($2.07). AMERCO had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $927.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AMERCO will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

In other AMERCO news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen bought 4,800 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.41 per share, with a total value of $1,139,568.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $274.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,730,106.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,919,204.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 26,200 shares of company stock worth $7,778,801. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UHAL. CL King raised shares of AMERCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

