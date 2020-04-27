American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 71.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AIG. TheStreet lowered shares of American International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.77.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $23.35 on Monday. American International Group has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $58.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.53.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. American International Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American International Group will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

