American River Bankshares Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:AMRB)

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th.

American River Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. American River Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American River Bankshares to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Shares of AMRB stock opened at $9.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. American River Bankshares has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.48.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 million. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 7.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American River Bankshares will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMRB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of American River Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American River Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

