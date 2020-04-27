American Tower (AMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect American Tower to post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect American Tower to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMT stock opened at $244.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.10 and a 200-day moving average of $227.75. American Tower has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $260.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The company has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. New Street Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.92.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total value of $264,134.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,906.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

