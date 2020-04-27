Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,772,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 126,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,545,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Amgen by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 48,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $239.60. 686,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,693,030. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.36 and a 200 day moving average of $220.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $138.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Bank of America raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.20.

In related news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

