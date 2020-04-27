Analysts Anticipate Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $1.30 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Seanergy Maritime an industry rank of 60 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have commented on SHIP shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.14 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Sunday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $0.16 on Monday. Seanergy Maritime has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $4.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 13.52% and a negative return on equity of 49.02%. The company had revenue of $27.77 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 56,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Seanergy Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

