Analysts Expect Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) have received an average broker rating score of 1.80 (Buy) from the five brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Alithya Group’s rating score has declined by 12.5% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $3.23 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Alithya Group an industry rank of 54 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

ALYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cormark lowered Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,111,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,030,000 after buying an additional 2,561,353 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 93,426 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,576,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 36,659 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Alithya Group by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period.

Alithya Group stock remained flat at $$1.74 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,458. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.35.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $50.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.51 million.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

