Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for FS KKR Capital (FSK)

4/22/2020 – FS KKR Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp., formerly known as FS Investment Corporation, is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

4/16/2020 – FS KKR Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp., formerly known as FS Investment Corporation, is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

4/9/2020 – FS KKR Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp., formerly known as FS Investment Corporation, is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

4/8/2020 – FS KKR Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp., formerly known as FS Investment Corporation, is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

4/2/2020 – FS KKR Capital was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/25/2020 – FS KKR Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $6.25 to $4.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – FS KKR Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp., formerly known as FS Investment Corporation, is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.41. The stock had a trading volume of 64,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,999. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.53. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 31.58%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.29%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 95.00%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 10,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.51 per share, for a total transaction of $55,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 95,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,257.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $27,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 48,560 shares of company stock valued at $237,965 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 45,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,883 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 302,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 27,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

