Analyzing AdaptHealth (AHCO) and The Competition

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ: AHCO) is one of 44 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare AdaptHealth to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

AdaptHealth has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdaptHealth’s peers have a beta of 0.34, suggesting that their average share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.2% of AdaptHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AdaptHealth and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdaptHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00 AdaptHealth Competitors 77 124 107 2 2.11

AdaptHealth currently has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 8.13%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 52.06%. Given AdaptHealth’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AdaptHealth has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares AdaptHealth and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdaptHealth N/A -76.83% 0.83% AdaptHealth Competitors -27.47% -48.90% -9.49%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AdaptHealth and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AdaptHealth $529.64 million -$15.00 million 53.43 AdaptHealth Competitors $310.96 million -$116.81 million 16.58

AdaptHealth has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. AdaptHealth is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

AdaptHealth beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

