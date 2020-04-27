Analyzing Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) & Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Editas Medicine has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rubius Therapeutics has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Editas Medicine and Rubius Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine $20.53 million 66.86 -$133.75 million ($2.68) -9.33 Rubius Therapeutics N/A N/A -$163.46 million ($2.08) -2.98

Editas Medicine has higher revenue and earnings than Rubius Therapeutics. Editas Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rubius Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.3% of Editas Medicine shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Editas Medicine shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 58.4% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Editas Medicine and Rubius Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Editas Medicine 0 4 2 0 2.33 Rubius Therapeutics 1 3 2 0 2.17

Editas Medicine presently has a consensus target price of $38.25, suggesting a potential upside of 52.94%. Rubius Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.86%. Given Rubius Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rubius Therapeutics is more favorable than Editas Medicine.

Profitability

This table compares Editas Medicine and Rubius Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine -651.43% -60.61% -33.11% Rubius Therapeutics N/A -50.42% -38.31%

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101 for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood. It also develops other therapies for eye diseases, such as Usher Syndrome 2A, which is a form of retinitis pigmentosa that also includes hearing loss; Retinitis Pigmentosa, a progressive form of retinal degeneration; and Herpes Simplex Virus 1 that causes lifelong infections leading to ocular and oral disease. In addition, the company develops hematopoietic stem cells for treating sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia. It has a research collaboration with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to develop engineered T cells for cancer; a strategic alliance and option agreement with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited to discover, develop, and commercialize new gene editing medicines for a range of ocular disorders; and a strategic research collaboration and cross-licensing agreement with BlueRock Therapeutics to combine their respective genome editing and cell therapy technologies to discover, develop, and manufacture engineered cell medicines. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine, Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria. It is also developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. In addition, the company is developing RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes; and RTX-PV for treating pemphigus vulgaris. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

