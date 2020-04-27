AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ANGO. ValuEngine lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $10.55 on Friday. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $395.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.65.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 421.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 284,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 230,262 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 40,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 102,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

