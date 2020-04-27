Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Analysts predict that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will report $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.53 and the lowest is $1.73. Apple reported earnings of $2.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year earnings of $12.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.88 to $13.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $15.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.73 to $16.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.95.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $282.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,238.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. Apple has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its position in Apple by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

