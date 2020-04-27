Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,366 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,595 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.0% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $466,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,511,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Apple by 4.1% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at $3,203,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $282.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.42 and a 200 day moving average of $276.70. The company has a market cap of $1,238.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.95.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

