Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $290.00 by UBS Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been assigned a $290.00 target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AAPL. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. New Street Research raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.95.

AAPL traded down $1.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $281.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,385,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,520,500. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $263.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1,238.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. Apple has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

