Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $335.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) received a $335.00 target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.95.

Shares of AAPL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $283.14. 12,530,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,520,500. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.70. Apple has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,238.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

