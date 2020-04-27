ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the business services provider on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

ARC Document Solutions stock opened at $0.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18. The company has a market cap of $30.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.83. ARC Document Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $92.32 million for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.79%. As a group, analysts predict that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information that have been produced in the past.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.