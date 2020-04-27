ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of ARC Resources from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised shares of ARC Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.57.

Shares of ARX stock opened at C$5.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.23. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$2.42 and a 52 week high of C$9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of -69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$263.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$328.20 million. Analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a apr 20 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -750.00%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

