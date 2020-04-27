Ardor (ARDR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $36.35 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $36.35 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, OKEx and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005991 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008499 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, OKEx, Bittrex, Binance, Upbit, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

