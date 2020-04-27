Arionum Market Cap Tops $36,680.50 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 27th. Arionum has a market capitalization of $36,680.50 and approximately $4.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arionum has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,738.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.32 or 0.02536804 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.23 or 0.03130140 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00576484 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.03 or 0.00801533 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013614 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00079346 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00025855 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00568311 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com.

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

