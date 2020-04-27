Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont owned about 0.25% of Arrow Financial worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AROW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Arrow Financial by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Arrow Financial by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. 42.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AROW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut Arrow Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Arrow Financial stock opened at $26.11 on Monday. Arrow Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $20.78 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average is $33.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $391.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.71.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $30.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

