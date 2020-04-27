Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires 1,646,596 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,939,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646,596 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $18,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AUY. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,017,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $68,476,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,452,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580,160 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 123,533,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,284 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth $11,571,000. 49.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 709,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,652,500. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $383.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.36 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AUY shares. Scotiabank raised Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

