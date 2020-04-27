Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires 64,969 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,256,103 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 64,969 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for approximately 0.1% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $88,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 4.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 113,182 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 11.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 781,378 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,286,000 after purchasing an additional 82,542 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.0% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 74,213 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.47.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien purchased 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,514.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,394,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,882,514. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. General Motors has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.