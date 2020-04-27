Artemis Investment Management LLP Boosts Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,405 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Activision Blizzard worth $46,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 490,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,168,000 after purchasing an additional 250,950 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,544,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.61.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.44. 2,058,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,120,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.84 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.17.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

