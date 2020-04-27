Artemis Investment Management LLP Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 369.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 125,783 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $18,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.53.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.30. 157,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,601,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

