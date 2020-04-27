Artemis Investment Management LLP Boosts Stock Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 155.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 843,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 513,581 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile Us accounts for about 0.1% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $70,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on T-Mobile Us from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura Securities increased their target price on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America began coverage on T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.63.

Shares of T-Mobile Us stock traded down $1.25 on Monday, reaching $89.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,858,952. The company has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.41. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $101.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

