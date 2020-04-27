Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys 5,393 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $22,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Mastercard from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.04.

NYSE:MA traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $262.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,601,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,689,153. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $260.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,155. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.53, for a total transaction of $12,351,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,486,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,734,789,320.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,590 shares of company stock valued at $52,595,956 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

