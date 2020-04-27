Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys 658,617 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,120,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 658,617 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises about 0.2% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.19% of Micron Technology worth $89,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Micron Technology by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 76,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 63,548 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,953,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,987,948. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

