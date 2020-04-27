Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys New Stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 148,461 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,353,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.15% of Palo Alto Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 225 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 8,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $184.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,406.74. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,805.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $1,989,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 838,699 shares in the company, valued at $139,014,359.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PANW traded up $6.28 on Monday, reaching $199.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,378. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of -110.00 and a beta of 1.07. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $251.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.11.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James cut Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.31.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

