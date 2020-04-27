Artemis Investment Management LLP Cuts Position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 316,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 122,227 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.22% of Lamb Weston worth $17,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 412.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.86.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.80. 187,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.53 and its 200 day moving average is $79.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.92. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 342.27%. The company had revenue of $937.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

