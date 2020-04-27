Artemis Investment Management LLP Cuts Stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,721 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.11% of Msci worth $28,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Msci by 2.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Msci by 6.2% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Msci by 53.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 510,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,457,000 after acquiring an additional 178,443 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Msci by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Msci by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total transaction of $787,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,742,700.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,903 shares of company stock worth $2,076,751 over the last three months. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MSCI traded up $9.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $334.39. 11,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,948. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.32. Msci Inc has a fifty-two week low of $206.82 and a fifty-two week high of $335.43. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 285.06%. The firm had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Msci’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MSCI. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Msci from $274.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $324.00 price target (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.33.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

